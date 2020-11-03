https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/shocker-2016-gateway-pundit-one-top-4-pro-trump-websites-facebook-today-facebook-shut-traffic-trickle-election-day/

In the 2016 election a Harvard University research project listed The Gateway Pundit as the 4th most influential pro-Trump website in America.

Since that time the left and Big Tech have done everything they can to eliminate our presence on Facebook and Twitter.

In 2016 Facebook fraffic was around one-third of our traffic at The Gateway Pundit.

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: Early Voter Turnout in Florida Indicates a Very Big Day for President Trump – New Update: Lead for Rs in FL is now over 143K

Today Facebook is about 1% of our traffic.

The GOOD NEWS is that our website traffic continues to grow.

We will have another record year.

And despite the liberal media and the best efforts by Facebook, Twitter and Google, President Trump will likely win reelection today.

These are NOT good people at Facebook.

For every patriot that’s been censored, deplatformed, and banned from social media – WE VOTE TODAY – FOR THEM! — hiiຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) November 3, 2020

OMG @twitter stop. You are really sick. And yeah, I get why you are so desperate for Biden to win. But he won’t. You aren’t safe. Not anymore. There will be a reckoning. Of this, I am sure. pic.twitter.com/MpkGmt5KGQ — Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) November 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

