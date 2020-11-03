https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/siri-what-is-gaslighting-cnns-jake-tapper-says-a-biden-blowout-was-always-a-pipe-dream-too-bad-no-one-told-cnn/

Remember when Jake Tapper used to be honest? Or at least when he managed to convince us that he was honest?

Jake Tapper just now on @cnn: “a Biden blow out was always a pipe dream.” — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) November 4, 2020

Is there a brave firefighter nearby who can put out his flaming pants?

Oh was it now?? https://t.co/f40rxtY6Ll — Pedro: Ruler of the known and unknown Universe (@blaine_hunter) November 4, 2020

What is some brazen gaslighting:

Who does Jake Tapper think he’s fooling? Besides CNN viewers, we mean.

These people think you’re so, so stupid. https://t.co/02tpLmy7jx — joey (@JoeyTweeets) November 4, 2020

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha https://t.co/b9q0EwRQhr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 4, 2020

Hahaha They told us it was the only way it was going to go down — PAK-Man (@PaKruta) November 4, 2020

Based on my admittedly infrequent viewings of CNN, a lot of people were hitting that pipe. https://t.co/4BxylSTdg9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

