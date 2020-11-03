https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/siri-what-is-gaslighting-cnns-jake-tapper-says-a-biden-blowout-was-always-a-pipe-dream-too-bad-no-one-told-cnn/

Remember when Jake Tapper used to be honest? Or at least when he managed to convince us that he was honest?

Is there a brave firefighter nearby who can put out his flaming pants?

What is some brazen gaslighting:

Who does Jake Tapper think he’s fooling? Besides CNN viewers, we mean.

