Here are some tweets that sum up the state of play as of 9:15 Eastern:

An impressive showing by @realDonaldTrump in TX’s Rio Grande Valley. Along the border, the @TexasGOP is performing far above past results. This shows the move with Latino voters to the GOP is not contained to Cubans in Florida. #txlege — Cary Cheshire (@CaryCheshireTX) November 4, 2020

Trump lost Loudon County in northern Virginia by 17 points, or just over 30,000 votes. With 98 of 99 precincts reporting results, Trump is beating Biden by 13 points, or 9,000 votes. Clinton won Virginia by just 5 points in 2016. https://t.co/1zPCSTQohG pic.twitter.com/itGUnEMlk2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Bad news: multiple reports out of JFK Airport saying Nate Silver seen in international departures terminal, carrying hastily packed suitcase — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) November 4, 2020

UPDATE: In another sign of how things are going, the yuan is tanking, as things aren’t looking great for China’s candidate.

FURTHER UPDATE: While the Yuan falls, the stock market is soaring. NASDAQ up by 3%.

Virginia is only 53% in and Biden is losing by 200000 votes but networks called it for Biden two hours ago #Florida is 91% in & Trump leads by 3.5% but they still refuse to call it — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020

MORE: Then there is this hideous possibility:

C’mon people, it’s 2020, you know where we’re headed. pic.twitter.com/xM8CvCiQPM — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 4, 2020

Of course, if it ends in a tie it goes to the House of Representatives, where Trump wins. It would almost be worth it to enjoy the liberals’ tears!

