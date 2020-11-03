https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/november/so-many-lost-came-home-to-jesus-let-us-worship-revival-lands-in-vegas-and-arizona

The desert was overflowing with souls passionate for God last weekend in two states that are critical to the 2020 election when thousands of worshippers came out to join praise leader Sean Feucht during his “Let Us Worship” tour.

Feucht and his team arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and set up in the same location where 59 people were tragically killed during a country music concert in 2017.

What the enemy meant for evil at that location, God used for good as Christians stood together to proclaim the name of Jesus while they sang, danced, and repented of their sins.

LAS VEGAS SHOWED UP TONIGHT! In the exact street of death, pain and despair from the shootings in 2017, God brought salvation, Hope and LIFE forth! History was made tonight! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/P4K4nypNWz — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 1, 2020

“In the exact street of death, pain, and despair from the shootings in 2017, God brought salvation, Hope, and LIFE forth!” Feucht wrote on Instagram. “We danced, wept, took communion, got baptized, and will never be the same again. GOD CALLS YOU GRACE CITY LAS VEGAS!!!”

The healing and salvations continued in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday where more than 10,000 people came out to Tempe Beach Park to pray and worship together.

Over 10,000 rowdy worshippers filled a park outside Phoenix to lift up the name of Jesus!!! So many salvations, healings, miracles and FAITH released!!!! ARIZONA IS ON FIRE!!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/1FZMYs5YWQ — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 2, 2020

Feucht wrote on Instagram that “faith was released” as miracles took place throughout the night. Many were moved to tears while watching God mend the brokenhearted.

“So many lost came home to Jesus!! So many were healed of sickness and disease! So many filled with fiery faith! Even the POLICE came on stage and worshipped! THANK YOU JESUS FOR WHAT YOU ARE DOING IN ARIZONA!”

“So many people ran down to the altar to give their lives to Jesus in Phoenix!” Feucht wrote. “We responded with glow sticks and a dance party!!!”

So many people ran down to the altar to give their lives to Jesus in Phoenix! We responded with glow sticks and a dance party!!!#LetUsWorship https://t.co/vISR3GYbGU — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 2, 2020

The Let Us Worship tour began this summer as a way to bring hope and joy to our deeply divided nation, and to fight for the constitutional freedom of religion. Feucht is pushing ahead in this difficult season, saying the church must continue to rise up and become the solution in an effort to bring restoration to the dispirited and heavyhearted.

Feucht will bring this “move of God” to New Orleans, Louisiana on Nov. 7.

