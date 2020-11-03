https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/social-media-attack-trump-election-eve/

(FOX NEWS) — Twitter and Facebook cracked down on President Trump’s account yet again Monday, this time over a post slamming a recent Supreme Court ruling on Pennsylvania’s extension for ballot counting.

All eyes have been on Pennsylvania in recent weeks as polls between Trump and Joe Biden have tightened in the Keystone State. However, the Supreme Court ruled last week that Pennsylvania officials will be able to count ballots received up to three days after the election.

On Monday evening, Trump sounded the alarm on the “dangerous” precedent that was set.

