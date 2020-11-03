https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/someones-in-trouble-for-what-its-worth-joe-bidens-campaign-isnt-sounding-quite-so-confident-about-his-chances-right-now/

We’re not going to sit here and tell you who’s ultimately going to win this election, because we have no idea. But for what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s campaign doesn’t sound nearly as confident about his chances as they did before.

Without Pennsylvania?

It’s not just Symone D. Sanders:

Without Pennsylvania and Florida? Uh-oh …

