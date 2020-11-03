https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/11/soros-son-one-bidens-top-fundraisers-daniel-greenfield/

In my article today, Biden’s Biggest Fundraisers are Tied to Islamic Terrorists, I note that, Joe Biden had spent the entire election hiding the names of his bundlers, the big money fundraisers who fueled his campaign, until releasing them right before Election Day. What did he have to hide? The list of bundlers who managed to raise at least $100,000 for Biden includes some of the usual Democrat politicians and big party donors, along with some other names.”

While the article focuses on Islamist fundraisers for Biden, there is another very familiar name on the list.

Jonathan A. Soros

While George’s son, by his first wife, was actually named after his own father, Tivadar, he seems to have shed that unwieldly name for Allan, which is the one he’s often listed under. Jonathan, like his father and half-brother, is a funder of lefty causes, has his own organization, though he also has a role in the more traditional Soros Inc at the Open Society machine.

Like his father, Jonathan Soros has his own fairly clever agenda, which focuses on restructuring elections and the political system to make it impossible for Republicans to win and for Democrats to lose, by sidelining the Electoral College and transforming how elections are run and financed.

It’s not surprising to fine a Soros spawn fundraising for Biden, but it should still be noted again that being in hock to the Soros clan makes any kind of normative political moderation impossible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

