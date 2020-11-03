https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/speaks-for-all-of-us-brit-hume-visibly-annoyed-by-fox-news-hesitance-to-call-certain-races/

Because of delays in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, the winner of the presidential election might not be known until Wednesday or even later. But some races in certain states were more clear early on election night. However, people were noticing that Fox News had called states like Virginia (for Biden) very early, while waiting a long time to call Florida for Trump (which eventually happened).

It became obvious for many that Brit Hume wasn’t happy with his network’s hesitance to formally call races in some states:

.@brithume is visibly annoyed with the race calling strategy — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 4, 2020

I noticed that, too. @brithume speaks for all of us… https://t.co/uHAZllSht5 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 4, 2020

Brit Hume visibly annoyed after being told Fox hasn’t called Georgia yet — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) November 4, 2020

Brit Hume showing clear frustration with the way Fox is calling, or not calling, races. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 4, 2020

Here was Hume’s showing surprise that Fox News hadn’t yet called North Carolina and Georgia:

LOL. @brithume getting frustrated that Fox hasn’t called a bunch of states. pic.twitter.com/WlRSIZqNuy — Matthew Betley🎃👻 (@MatthewBetley) November 4, 2020

Brit’s clearly not too happy with the hesitance.

.@brithume is not down with the Georgia nonsense. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) November 4, 2020

So am I. Deeply disappointed in FOX News tonight. https://t.co/JMeVlEMJ3v — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 4, 2020

I am Brit Hume. Brit Hume is me. https://t.co/7ghqiB1f5k — Rachael Craven (@RachaelCraven) November 4, 2020

Stay tuned.

