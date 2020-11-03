https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/speaks-for-all-of-us-brit-hume-visibly-annoyed-by-fox-news-hesitance-to-call-certain-races/

Because of delays in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, the winner of the presidential election might not be known until Wednesday or even later. But some races in certain states were more clear early on election night. However, people were noticing that Fox News had called states like Virginia (for Biden) very early, while waiting a long time to call Florida for Trump (which eventually happened).

It became obvious for many that Brit Hume wasn’t happy with his network’s hesitance to formally call races in some states:

Here was Hume’s showing surprise that Fox News hadn’t yet called North Carolina and Georgia:

Brit’s clearly not too happy with the hesitance.

Stay tuned.

