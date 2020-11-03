https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/steve-bannons-war-room-2020-election-night-special-live-stream-video-starting-7-pm/

Steve Bannon and his team of experts at the War Room are holding an election night special.

It’s Election Night 2020 in Washington DC., a choice between Donald J Trump, the 45th president of the United States and Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. A decision that will shape the future of America. Join WarRoom host Stephen K Bannon and Influencers from across the Globe for WarRoom; Global Election Night Special.

Live coverage starts at 7:00 PM

