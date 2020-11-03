https://www.theblaze.com/theblaze-tv/steve-deace-if-joe-biden-wins

BlazeTv’s, Steve Deace joined Glenn Beck and Allie Stuckey for Live coverage of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. In this clip, Deace explained what a Joe Biden win might mean for the church and Americans’ right to practice their freedom of religion.

“If Joe Biden wins tonight, you are going to have to defend your right to worship and your freedom of religion at a pace we’ve never seen before,” Deace said.

