Looks like Joe Biden’s little midnight motivational sesh might be all we hear from him for a while.
The New York Post’s Ebony Bowden reports:
We have a lid from the Biden campaign.
— Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) November 4, 2020
Because of course we do.
Already? https://t.co/FFqhVvwcuC
— Andrew Chambers (@andrewchambs) November 4, 2020
Well obviously https://t.co/ggehvCaTx0
— Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) November 4, 2020
Perfect. https://t.co/XycqfY4Jht
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020
Lmaooooo
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 4, 2020
Oh good lord. https://t.co/64YHkXXorv
— Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) November 4, 2020
A lid on election night? 🤣 https://t.co/nRF9rhzmmM
— Jill🇺🇸 (@Jill_Jill_Jil) November 4, 2020
Well, tonight’s as good a night as any!
