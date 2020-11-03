https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/still-feelin-good-about-the-election-joe-bidens-campaign-has-reportedly-called-a-lid/

Looks like Joe Biden’s little midnight motivational sesh might be all we hear from him for a while.

The New York Post’s Ebony Bowden reports:

Because of course we do.

Trending

Well, tonight’s as good a night as any!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Bidenlidpress lid

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...