https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/tension-breaker-had-to-be-done-video-telling-canadians-not-to-vote-is-one-of-the-funniest-damn-things-youll-see-today-watch/

With everything we’ve been writing about today (and let’s face it, this has been FREAKIN’ intense and stressful today even for Twitchy readers), we thought everyone could use a break.

And this video ‘PSA’ to Canadians is something else.

Watch.

We had our election last year, remember? Me either.

ROFL.

The Canadian Coalition to Remind Canadians They Aren’t Americans.

So.

Damn.

Good.

Thank you Canada!

We all need a good laugh today. — Texas Conservative #IAmTheNRA #DontBeAKneeler (@AggieDad2015) November 3, 2020

True story.

Thanks guys, I needed this reminder 🤗 — Nalin Singla (@SinglaNalin) November 2, 2020

Yes. If you’re a Canadian you can’t vote.

You can write your vote on a napkin but it won’t matter.

Thanks! I needed that.😀👍 — Jeffrey Schneider 🤓🛫🎰🥃 (@jjsetforlife) November 2, 2020

Wonderful 🤣💖 — David Thomas (@nevereverDave) November 3, 2020

Seriously, this was the laugh this editor needed today.

Also, we had no idea they didn’t have TJ Maxx in Canada. The nerve!

***

