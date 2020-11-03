https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/thatll-teach-trump-about-civility-lincoln-project-warrior-stuart-stevens-rallies-the-resistance-with-call-to-shoot-the-wounded-no-mercy/
Donald Trump must be defeated because America cannot stand for violent, hateful rhetoric.
Perhaps nobody understands that better than the Lincoln Project, who counts Stuart Stevens among their hallowed ranks:
Shoot the wounded. No mercy.
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 4, 2020
Let’s hear it for civility! Show Trump how the Lincoln Project takes the high road!
What happened to you?
— Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 4, 2020
Sounds pretty Trumpy to me.
— Tuck Won Do (@Tuckwondo) November 4, 2020
So, you’re worse than Trump
— Clark Joseph Kent (@ClarkJosephKe13) November 4, 2020
When they turn into what they pretended to hate. https://t.co/VlUNaQUbRM
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020
Well, now’s as good a time as any to change their name to something more appropriate:
The John Wilkes Booth Project. https://t.co/i4ycxVLTM2
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 4, 2020