https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/the-atlantics-jemele-hill-if-trump-wins-re-election-its-on-white-people/

We’re getting a lot of hot takes on race this election night, such as that Cubans are white supremacists who would sell out every other minority in their pursuit of the path toward whiteness. In other words, Cuban-Americans in Florida voted for President Trump, so they’re not real Latinos.

Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill wants the world to know that if Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. That’s a little different from 2016, when white women were to blame for putting Trump in office.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...