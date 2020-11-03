https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/the-atlantics-jemele-hill-if-trump-wins-re-election-its-on-white-people/

We’re getting a lot of hot takes on race this election night, such as that Cubans are white supremacists who would sell out every other minority in their pursuit of the path toward whiteness. In other words, Cuban-Americans in Florida voted for President Trump, so they’re not real Latinos.

Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill wants the world to know that if Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. That’s a little different from 2016, when white women were to blame for putting Trump in office.

If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2020

No sis…

If Trump wins, it’s on black men like me.. I helped.

Give me my damn credit.. https://t.co/K1ZZ43t3OY — Will. Power TONY BOBULINSKY’S HOMIE (@KIR_bigg50) November 4, 2020

It’s actually on you People looked at your woke nonsense and said “nah” https://t.co/ZSXcLzryqx — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 4, 2020

I choose the political worldview that celebrates individuality and equality rather than this philosophy of hatred and racism. How about you? https://t.co/SRaeeJDtTG — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 4, 2020

And away we go… https://t.co/o06npHHFwN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

Yeah. No minorities. None. Not a single one. It’s those GD whites. https://t.co/vBbLHy9vhW — LMaC (@LMac_1326) November 4, 2020

The hysteria is starting, y’all. https://t.co/MNMBy64jtC — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 4, 2020

What about Hispanics and black men? https://t.co/JtCQT3tJ48 — Trad Plo Koon King but Barrett (@TradCathKing) November 4, 2020

Blacks and Latinos voted for him, too, dummy. https://t.co/bi71E0FkHq — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) November 4, 2020

Smdh at Jemele minimizing the contributions of all my based Hispanic and Black brothers https://t.co/oAcmTcoqYJ — Dogs don’t have thumbs (@MorlockP) November 4, 2020

Actually, he’s gaining quite a few votes with minority citizens, but really great effort there. https://t.co/IwGFpER1H8 — Derek Pruett (@DerekInWichita) November 4, 2020

Don’t forget Lil Wayne https://t.co/mPCtxvWxkZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020

And Lil Pump. Don’t forget Pump https://t.co/Q9tmCjswOv — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 4, 2020

Trump has record high hispanic vote and lost ground with white people but cash that check https://t.co/ybj4Oskxyj — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 4, 2020

Why are you so hateful? Who hurt you? https://t.co/OpJ6ETNd3Y — Savannah (@thesavvy) November 4, 2020

Brooooooooo how’s this lady employed 😭😭😭 https://t.co/9aGVZgAlwL — Kyle Teichert (@KyleTeichert) November 4, 2020

Jeffrey Goldberg picked the best contributors for The Atlantic https://t.co/1gG6tt49cD — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 4, 2020

She gets paid millions to always make a racial divide, it’s pretty damn impressive she still has a job https://t.co/2Dx9TdEQaW — KC Bubba (@bdentrek) November 4, 2020

The left’s racism is heart-breaking. https://t.co/3PMWAJglwO — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) November 4, 2020

If Trump wins re-election, it’s (largely) on this mentality. https://t.co/Ii9hZibZzb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 4, 2020

When you wonder why the polls suck, this is why. If all the media calls you a racist, bigot, “grandma killer” if you vote red, why would you tell anyone? https://t.co/ANr2bOqSkv — Bart Parks (@BartParks) November 4, 2020

LOL. Find a new line. This shit’s stale. https://t.co/nJT06Nu96S — Candace (@blackandgold43) November 4, 2020

