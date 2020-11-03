https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/the-atlantics-jemele-hill-if-trump-wins-re-election-its-on-white-people/
We’re getting a lot of hot takes on race this election night, such as that Cubans are white supremacists who would sell out every other minority in their pursuit of the path toward whiteness. In other words, Cuban-Americans in Florida voted for President Trump, so they’re not real Latinos.
Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill wants the world to know that if Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. That’s a little different from 2016, when white women were to blame for putting Trump in office.
If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2020
No sis…
If Trump wins, it’s on black men like me.. I helped.
Give me my damn credit.. https://t.co/K1ZZ43t3OY
— Will. Power TONY BOBULINSKY’S HOMIE (@KIR_bigg50) November 4, 2020
It’s actually on you
People looked at your woke nonsense and said “nah” https://t.co/ZSXcLzryqx
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 4, 2020
I choose the political worldview that celebrates individuality and equality rather than this philosophy of hatred and racism.
How about you? https://t.co/SRaeeJDtTG
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 4, 2020
And away we go… https://t.co/o06npHHFwN
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020
Yeah. No minorities. None. Not a single one. It’s those GD whites. https://t.co/vBbLHy9vhW
— LMaC (@LMac_1326) November 4, 2020
The hysteria is starting, y’all. https://t.co/MNMBy64jtC
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 4, 2020
What about Hispanics and black men? https://t.co/JtCQT3tJ48
— Trad Plo Koon King but Barrett (@TradCathKing) November 4, 2020
Blacks and Latinos voted for him, too, dummy. https://t.co/bi71E0FkHq
— FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) November 4, 2020
Smdh at Jemele minimizing the contributions of all my based Hispanic and Black brothers https://t.co/oAcmTcoqYJ
— Dogs don’t have thumbs (@MorlockP) November 4, 2020
Actually, he’s gaining quite a few votes with minority citizens, but really great effort there. https://t.co/IwGFpER1H8
— Derek Pruett (@DerekInWichita) November 4, 2020
Don’t forget Lil Wayne https://t.co/mPCtxvWxkZ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020
And Lil Pump. Don’t forget Pump https://t.co/Q9tmCjswOv
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 4, 2020
Trump has record high hispanic vote and lost ground with white people but cash that check https://t.co/ybj4Oskxyj
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 4, 2020
Why are you so hateful? Who hurt you? https://t.co/OpJ6ETNd3Y
— Savannah (@thesavvy) November 4, 2020
Imagine tweeting this https://t.co/VeaVnRiYM0
— Nixon (@fhnixon) November 4, 2020
Brooooooooo how’s this lady employed 😭😭😭 https://t.co/9aGVZgAlwL
— Kyle Teichert (@KyleTeichert) November 4, 2020
Jeffrey Goldberg picked the best contributors for The Atlantic https://t.co/1gG6tt49cD
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 4, 2020
She gets paid millions to always make a racial divide, it’s pretty damn impressive she still has a job https://t.co/2Dx9TdEQaW
— KC Bubba (@bdentrek) November 4, 2020
The left’s racism is heart-breaking. https://t.co/3PMWAJglwO
— Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) November 4, 2020
If Trump wins re-election, it’s (largely) on this mentality. https://t.co/Ii9hZibZzb
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 4, 2020
When you wonder why the polls suck, this is why. If all the media calls you a racist, bigot, “grandma killer” if you vote red, why would you tell anyone? https://t.co/ANr2bOqSkv
— Bart Parks (@BartParks) November 4, 2020
Is that right??? But when …. Because… you know what… #nevermind https://t.co/uI2QHx8XIR pic.twitter.com/14Og7tkHBT
— Narrative Shifter (@FiveMikes) November 4, 2020
LOL. Find a new line. This shit’s stale. https://t.co/nJT06Nu96S
— Candace (@blackandgold43) November 4, 2020