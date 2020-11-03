https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-democrat-partys-revolution

The revolution is at our doorstep. In this election, the Democrat Party is proposing to unmake America.

That’s not an exaggeration or a metaphor. It’s the platform they’re running on. One of the singular gifts of the American Left is to pretend they’re advocating moderate change while saying things which, on the face of them, entail overturning the American regime.

In no instance is this more true than in the accusation that America is systemically racist. It’s an accusation that Joe Biden has repeatedly adopted as his own. He’s even got a plan to root it out.

By definition, to say that America is systemically racist is to say that it is not racist accidentally, but in and of itself. Racism is an evil thing; to accuse an entire country of it is to call that country evil, and to propose cleansing that country of its sins is to propose unmaking the country. This isn’t hard.

And yet Biden gets by with the affable moderate act: “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” he asked glibly in August.

Yet what is the consequence of telling people that their country is viciously flawed in its essence and its origins? What is the logical conclusion? Nothing other than riots, and worse. So it is that Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the New York Times’s 1619 Project and one of the country’s foremost proponents of the “systemic racism” theory, has said that “it would be an honor” to have this past summer’s riots named after her work.

If you believe, as Hannah-Jones has written, that “racism runs in the very DNA of this country,” then naturally you will encourage people to scrap the country and start over. That is what the Black Lives Matter movement and its supporters want to do. “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, we will burn down this system and replace it,” said BLM New York chairman Hawk Newsome. Of course they will. Why waste time reforming a system which is evil per se?

The statues of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and Christopher Columbus that lie toppled in our streets aren’t an accident, an excess, or a misunderstanding. They are the natural outcome of the philosophy in which Joe Biden has said he believes, and on which he proposes to act. And so when his running mate, Kamala Harris, says that BLM protests are “not going to let up — and they should not,” there is no reason to be surprised. They’re quite clear about what we want — it’s perfectly reasonable to take them at their word.

But this is not a people’s movement: it is an elite revolution. Its claims to represent the oppressed are as absurd on their face as its claims to moderation. Eighty-one percent of black Americans oppose BLM’s major policy proposal, which is to defund the police and leave America’s cities defenseless. The leaders of this anti-American revolt are people like Hannah-Jones, and Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi — recently funded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to the tune of 10 million dollars — and the PhD-holding “trained Marxist” BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

We are voting on whether to empower a snide coalition of spiteful oligarchs who detest us and want us destroyed. In that deepest sense, we are voting whether to unmake our country. For this nation was founded on bullheaded resistance to a super-powerful bureaucracy whose wealthy, disdainful upper crust thought the idea of republican government was despicable and absurd.

When the colonials were rebelling, one letter from London to America called the newly independent Americans “dumb-founded, infatuated, back-bestridden, nose-led-about, priest-ridden, demagogue-beshackeld and Congress-becrafted independents.” That is what the Democrats think of Americans now: dirty, stupid, low-class “independents.”

Well, I say: alright. That’s what we are. I say the real America is full of dirty, low-life independents, and we ought to be proud to stand up once again to say: “No matter what happens, no matter how you mock us, no matter what you threaten to do, I will be free.” That’s the real revolution. That’s the American revolution. Everything else is just fatuous clowns making a mess of things with power that isn’t theirs by any right of God or man.

I don’t know what’s going to happen this week. But I know which side I want to be on, which revolution I want to support. This is America, and no matter who mocks us, no matter what they threaten to do, no matter how powerful they seem — we will be free.

Spencer Klavan is host of the Young Heretics podcast and associate editor of the Claremont Review of Books and The American Mind. He can be reached on Twitter at @SpencerKlavan.

