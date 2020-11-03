https://dailypatriotreport.com/the-devil-went-down-to-georgia-obama-begs-georgians-to-put-this-country-back-on-track/

Former President Barack Obama has been hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden lately, and quite possibly making more appearances than Joe himself.

On Monday, Obama begged citizens of the Peach State to help ‘put this country back on track’ by voting for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Georgia could be the state. Georgia could be the place where we put this country back on track. And not just because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a chance to win Georgia. But you’ve got the chance to flip two Senate seats,” Obama said to a small outdoor crowd in Atlanta. He took relish in assailing both Loeffler and Perdue for stock transactions earlier this year as the pandemic worsened. The Republicans say federal investigators cleared them of criminal wrongdoing, but Democrats have seized on the transactions throughout the campaign to portray their opponents as greedy profiteers. “They’re like Batman and Robin gone bad,” Obama said. “They’re like the dynamic duo of doing wrong. I don’t know what they were thinking, but, Georgia, I promise you: Georgia was definitely not on their minds.” Obama also invoked Ossoff’s viral moment in his debate with Perdue last week, when the challenger called the incumbent a “crook” and accused him of putting his loyalty to Trump ahead of Georgia’s interests. “Perdue was like one of those chickens. I would have felt bad for the guy if he hadn’t voted four times to take away your preexisting condition protections,” Obama said. “They were supposed to have another debate last night — Perdue chickened out….The scariest Halloween costume he saw this year is Jon Ossoff in a debate.”

Continue reading on the AJC

Trending Political News

Businesses Board Up Windows, Brace for Election Chaos

I sued to watch chaos and riots happening in other countries and think that would never happen here. Yet here we are, in 2020, as businesses are boarding up their windows and bracing for the childish rioting and looting that is bound to follow the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Did you catch that? Major cities in America are preparing for the chaos of thugs burning down buildings and looting businesses because the candidate that they wanted didn’t win. Is this the twilight zone?

Continue reading…

Politico: Trump Win Would be ‘Polling Screw-up Worse than 2016’

Given the way polls are currently showing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump for the election on November 3, a win for the POTUS would prove a “polling screw-up way worse than 2016.”

In 2016, nearly every poll showed Hillary Clinton ahead of President Trump, but he still pulled out ahead and won the election. Which is exactly why I do not trust the polls this election.

Continue reading…

BREAKING VIDEO: Radical Left Groups Caught Planning Real Coup, Teaming Up Federal Employees!

Election day is tomorrow and we know that if…or should I say, when President Trump wins the election, rioters are going to take to the streets in the liberally run cities of the country causing damages because they can’t handle losing.

It’s sad. It really is. They are so brainwashed that they think that the right thing to do is to riot and destroy the country.

Continue reading…

New Rumors on the Whereabouts of Hunter Biden After Recent Release of Evidence

Since the Hunter Biden laptop was released, the rumors have been coming from every direction.

There have been all sorts of rumors including that Hunter isn’t even alive anymore.

Continue reading…

SURFS UP! Red Wave is Here, Trump Gains Massive Support in Key States

Nearly every day, I’m talking to a couple friends of mine and constantly reassuring them that President Trump is going to not just win this election, but dominate it.

There is absolutely no legitimate reason why he would lose this election.

Continue reading…

AOC Claims Victimhood While Wearing $14K Outfit

The Golden Rule, as it is commonly called, is a good principle to live by, and why wouldn’t it be? It was, after all, Jesus who said it. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In other words, treat people how you would like to be treated.

Democrats nowadays have their own golden rule that they live by…Do as I say, not as I do.

Continue reading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

