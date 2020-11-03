https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-invisible-influence-of-big-tech-on-politics-and-elections-allum-bokhari_3563789.html

Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the video above, please click here. How do big tech companies impact the political beliefs of their users? In this episode, we sit down with investigative journalist Allum Bokhari, author of “#DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election.” Bokhari conducted a number of interviews with big tech insiders to learn more about how Silicon Valley tech giants can influence users, and even elections. This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek. Jan Jekielek: Allum Bokhari, such a pleasure to have you on American Thought Leaders. Allum Bokhari: Hi, Jan. Great to be on. Mr. Jekielek: Allum, you’ve written a very, very, very interesting and extremely timely, I’ll say, book, “#Deleted.” I’m going to ask you to tell me—there’s actually a number of issues that you cover in here. A big one of them is big tech …

