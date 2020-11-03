https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/the-nyts-nate-cohn-accuses-realclearpolitics-of-skewing-its-final-poll-averages-in-favor-of-trump/

If you look at the final poll averages over at RealClearPolitics, it’s pretty clear that momentum is on President Trump’s side as we finish up voting today. (These numbers are a little out of date and have moved around a bit):

But the New York Times’ Nate Cohn, who has used this RCP in the past, says that this year they’re skewing the results toward Trump in these final days:

“RCP’s averages this cycle just haven’t been a fair average of the polling that’s out there. Instead, cut offs are fairly deliberately set to show better results for Trump”:

And even if the president wins again, Cohn says “that won’t vindicate RCP”:

Or, maybe this accurately shows movement in the final days of the election?

Cohn says he will no longer use the RCP any longer in his work:

We’ll find out shortly who is correct.

