The Steal Is On–

Democrats are up to their same-old tricks in Philadelphia.

Earlier this morning a poll watcher was denied entry to a Philly polling station.

More shenanigans in Philly.

And one man was caught handing out Democrat rosters to voters — IN LINE — inside the polling station!

