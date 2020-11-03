https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/steal-philly-man-caught-handing-democrat-literature-voters-line-vote/
The Steal Is On–
Democrats are up to their same-old tricks in Philadelphia.
Earlier this morning a poll watcher was denied entry to a Philly polling station.
A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020
More shenanigans in Philly.
SPOTTED: Ward 12, Division 4: Shrine of the Miraculous Medal: two people in the same voter booth! pic.twitter.com/g7Syb2RUAK
— Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020
And one man was caught handing out Democrat rosters to voters — IN LINE — inside the polling station!
ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie
— Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020