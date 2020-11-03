https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/these-people-lack-the-mental-fortitude-to-cover-news-reporters-remind-each-other-to-stay-hydrated-tonight/

We’ve already done a post on CNN’s Brian Stelter crying over something mean Donald Trump Jr. said about liberals, but here he is again, warming up for the election results and sharing the messaging that’s going on on Slack, which is the platform journalists use to coordinate their talking points each day.

We suppose it’s very nice that they’re all being so supportive of each other while they do their jobs.

In Slack, motivational messages are bouncing back and forth: “Here we go.” “Good luck everyone.” “Don’t forget to eat.” “Stay hydrated.” And, more ominously, “stay safe.” There’s nothing left to say except: Let’s count the votes… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2020

“Journalists” — Skully Skullsenstein McSkullerson (@sicarium23) November 3, 2020

wow you heroes — Shawn TH Livengood (@ThLivengood) November 3, 2020

Pardon me if I don’t feel the least bit bad for exhausted journalists. — Chris O’Leary (@MachinistsMate) November 3, 2020

Hacks gonna hack. — Mad Bomber Hat (@madbomberhat) November 3, 2020

Elections aren’t about journalists. — HeelerKY (@BlueHeelerKY) November 3, 2020

“Journalists”… really, Brian. Good grief. — rick sage (@rickjsage) November 3, 2020

Forgive me if I’m not focusing on journalists right now. The press has failed us the last four years. — Jeanne331 (@FishwickJeanne) November 3, 2020

So brave — marc flombone (@MFlombone) November 3, 2020

These people lack the mental fortitude to cover news https://t.co/O5hAUNElSQ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 3, 2020

They see themselves as the heroes of this story and feel entitled to support, encouragement and adulation — CreamyyStreams 🇬🇧 (@CreamyyStreams) November 3, 2020

Stay hydrated Tim! — DevilsArtifex (@ArtifexDevils) November 3, 2020

Trying to make themselves the news again *yawn* — Marni 🐶 (@MarniDawg) November 3, 2020

They’ve degenerated into a bunch of anxious teenagers — Joe Carboni (@JoeCarboni1) November 3, 2020

Stay hydrated? They act like they are soldiers on the front lines. Journalists have such a high opinion of themselves. No one else does. — Wokeosaurus Rex (@wokeosaurusrex) November 3, 2020

Poor little Brian wants to be part of some movement so badly. — Joe Blow (@JoeBlow97119434) November 3, 2020

He’s not gonna forget to eat. Come on man — StacyAnne (@Staycee88) November 3, 2020

They are weak, fuelled by soy. — YCDIN (@YCDIN1) November 3, 2020

That is why we accurately call them snowflakes, maybe even slowfakes. — Winnie’s Bath Time Adventures With Hunter (@SteamerCaptain) November 3, 2020

They’re the real heroes in all of this — n0tb0t (@n0tb0t2) November 3, 2020

Our country’s fatal flaw is that we’re forced to receive the news solely from narcissistic creative writing majors — Albert Alberta (@AlAlberta69) November 3, 2020

So… even *tonight* is about you? — Daniel Addison 🇺🇸 ⚔️ (@derocrates) November 3, 2020

Maybe you shouldn’t cover an election for 2 years straight?? 💁‍♂️ — Pa-Diddle (@ticonderoga22) November 3, 2020

All the hype and fear that CNN produced over the last 4 yrs? Give us a break, we don’t feel sorry for you. — slyde viper (@SlydeViper) November 3, 2020

What about you @brianstelter? How are political activists pretending to be journalists doing tonight? — Sunnysideup (@Rayofsunhine1) November 3, 2020

We’re ready for the screen captures of the faces of the CNN and MSNBC panels as the results become clear.

