We’ve already done a post on CNN’s Brian Stelter crying over something mean Donald Trump Jr. said about liberals, but here he is again, warming up for the election results and sharing the messaging that’s going on on Slack, which is the platform journalists use to coordinate their talking points each day.
We suppose it’s very nice that they’re all being so supportive of each other while they do their jobs.
In Slack, motivational messages are bouncing back and forth: “Here we go.” “Good luck everyone.” “Don’t forget to eat.” “Stay hydrated.” And, more ominously, “stay safe.”
There’s nothing left to say except: Let’s count the votes…
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2020
“Journalists”
— Skully Skullsenstein McSkullerson (@sicarium23) November 3, 2020
wow you heroes
— Shawn TH Livengood (@ThLivengood) November 3, 2020
Pardon me if I don’t feel the least bit bad for exhausted journalists.
— Chris O’Leary (@MachinistsMate) November 3, 2020
Hacks gonna hack.
— Mad Bomber Hat (@madbomberhat) November 3, 2020
Elections aren’t about journalists.
— HeelerKY (@BlueHeelerKY) November 3, 2020
“Journalists”… really, Brian. Good grief.
— rick sage (@rickjsage) November 3, 2020
Forgive me if I’m not focusing on journalists right now. The press has failed us the last four years.
— Jeanne331 (@FishwickJeanne) November 3, 2020
So brave
— marc flombone (@MFlombone) November 3, 2020
These people lack the mental fortitude to cover news https://t.co/O5hAUNElSQ
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 3, 2020
They see themselves as the heroes of this story and feel entitled to support, encouragement and adulation
— CreamyyStreams 🇬🇧 (@CreamyyStreams) November 3, 2020
Stay hydrated Tim!
— DevilsArtifex (@ArtifexDevils) November 3, 2020
Trying to make themselves the news again *yawn*
— Marni 🐶 (@MarniDawg) November 3, 2020
They’ve degenerated into a bunch of anxious teenagers
— Joe Carboni (@JoeCarboni1) November 3, 2020
Stay hydrated? They act like they are soldiers on the front lines.
Journalists have such a high opinion of themselves. No one else does.
— Wokeosaurus Rex (@wokeosaurusrex) November 3, 2020
Poor little Brian wants to be part of some movement so badly.
— Joe Blow (@JoeBlow97119434) November 3, 2020
He’s not gonna forget to eat. Come on man
— StacyAnne (@Staycee88) November 3, 2020
They are weak, fuelled by soy.
— YCDIN (@YCDIN1) November 3, 2020
That is why we accurately call them snowflakes, maybe even slowfakes.
— Winnie’s Bath Time Adventures With Hunter (@SteamerCaptain) November 3, 2020
They’re the real heroes in all of this
— n0tb0t (@n0tb0t2) November 3, 2020
Our country’s fatal flaw is that we’re forced to receive the news solely from narcissistic creative writing majors
— Albert Alberta (@AlAlberta69) November 3, 2020
— Joseph McVeigh (@crazyjoe86) November 3, 2020
Thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/KecdHy2ZFZ
— Pinochet’s Helicopter (@PinochetChopper) November 3, 2020
So… even *tonight* is about you?
— Daniel Addison 🇺🇸 ⚔️ (@derocrates) November 3, 2020
Maybe you shouldn’t cover an election for 2 years straight?? 💁♂️
— Pa-Diddle (@ticonderoga22) November 3, 2020
All the hype and fear that CNN produced over the last 4 yrs? Give us a break, we don’t feel sorry for you.
— slyde viper (@SlydeViper) November 3, 2020
What about you @brianstelter? How are political activists pretending to be journalists doing tonight?
— Sunnysideup (@Rayofsunhine1) November 3, 2020
We’re ready for the screen captures of the faces of the CNN and MSNBC panels as the results become clear.
