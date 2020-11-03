https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/theyre-in-a-panic-anti-trump-author-mark-halperin-thinks-bidens-team-is-probably-wondering-did-we-blow-this/

Mark Halperin, a guy who literally wrote a book about how to beat Trump, thinks Biden’s team might be panicking and wondering ‘did they blow this’ right about now.

That’s not a good thing for Biden, just sayin’.

Watch.

Trump’s side is feeling confident right now, while the Biden team might be wondering, ‘did we blow this?’ says @MarkHalperin. #VoteForAmerica2020 https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/EO695RbYFY — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 4, 2020

They’re in a panic.

Did they make mistakes?

Good and yes.

Hilarious and fair.

You are NOT the father!

Chances are Trump will win the Re-election — Brian Boucher (@BrianBoucher13) November 4, 2020

It’s certainly starting to feel that way.

ey Kamala, did you blow this… — Bar Trader🍸 (@BTrader420) November 4, 2020

*snorts*

Hey, we didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

We might have THOUGHT it though.

YES @JoeBiden YOU DID BLOW THIS — BeachLover (@Beachlover14504) November 4, 2020

We shall see.

***

