https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/this-guy-american-hero-james-comey-manages-to-unite-the-country-with-his-election-day-message-photo/
And now, an important Election Day message from James Comey:
Vote for your country. pic.twitter.com/8OtM4cAyfk
— James Comey (@Comey) November 3, 2020
Well then.
This guy. https://t.co/Sf5prKrHqx
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 3, 2020
Remember when the media hailed this guy as a nonpartisan public servant beyond reproach, and they claimed that FBI agents were weeping in the hallways when he got fired?
Never trust the media, folks. https://t.co/TxfDtx65vA
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 3, 2020
Yeah, we know. This is kind of the problem. pic.twitter.com/kPt3BG7LIx
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2020
All the motivation you need to vote red right here. ⬇️ https://t.co/0vjtlKlNbQ
— Daniel Ben Freeman (@DavarEchad) November 3, 2020
Did you think the country’s interests were synonymous with the Democratic party’s when you declined to charge Hillary Clinton for illegally removing classified information from secure channels? https://t.co/6mG4iiVBTf
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 3, 2020
“Vote for my only chance to avoid federal prison.” https://t.co/z4D3GCXJxt
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 3, 2020
If this doesn’t get Republicans to show up and vote for Trump, not sure what does. There is no justice in America until this man is in prison. https://t.co/4K2bMTR7dV
— Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) November 3, 2020
This dude is such an asshole. https://t.co/q9xNpfbARQ
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) November 3, 2020
And it’s not just the Right that thinks so:
Trying not to cost the democrats the election again? https://t.co/nlWh7USgx7
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2020
well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions https://t.co/5egJjgBk4P
— Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) November 3, 2020
you’re responsible for this, dude https://t.co/O3dJrXwTgi
— Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) November 3, 2020
Acknowledge your sins. https://t.co/AiQyeusLZE
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 3, 2020
If nobody minds, we’re just going to sit here and enjoy this brief but beautiful moment of national unity.
Nobody likes you https://t.co/MmfzGbRz4A
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2020
Libs Cons
🤝
Dunking on Comey https://t.co/rraj0ggYG8
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 3, 2020
You love to see it.