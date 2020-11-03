https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/this-is-just-unacceptable-the-daily-show-jokes-about-murdering-everyone-in-florida-over-the-election-results/

The tolerant left strikes again, this time via The Daily Show and this video showing Florida getting destroyed by the Death Star because President Trump won the state:

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

Professional comedian at work, folks:

“mass murder your enemy” jokes are funny says the Party of Love and Tolerance (TM) https://t.co/DNBQBNjzrQ — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 4, 2020

They’re not going to handle the next 4 years well if Trump wins, are they?

let’s murder everyone in Florida because politics https://t.co/CqrCnd691U — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) November 4, 2020

Kill the Latinos who “vote like white people”?

Perfect. Too many Hispanics who vote “like white people”? Blow em up! https://t.co/95OTgpDjZx — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 4, 2020

No, it’s not acceptable but they’re the cool kids so they get a pass:

Boundaries of acceptable discourse have been eroded on all sides. This is just unacceptable https://t.co/SX799tO2l4 — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) November 4, 2020

And this is why cities are boarding up tonight:

Haha, look at funny comedy guy tweet funny comedy video about destroying a state when his preferred presidential candidate loses it haha funny comedy https://t.co/31GuEZClkH — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) November 4, 2020

