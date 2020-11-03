https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/this-is-just-unacceptable-the-daily-show-jokes-about-murdering-everyone-in-florida-over-the-election-results/

The tolerant left strikes again, this time via The Daily Show and this video showing Florida getting destroyed by the Death Star because President Trump won the state:

Professional comedian at work, folks:

They’re not going to handle the next 4 years well if Trump wins, are they?

Kill the Latinos who “vote like white people”?

No, it’s not acceptable but they’re the cool kids so they get a pass:

And this is why cities are boarding up tonight:

***

