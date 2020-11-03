https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/tom-nichols-thinks-we-all-underestimated-peoples-reluctance-to-give-up-white-minority-rule/

There have been a lot of hot takes on race this election night, and Never Trumper Tom Nichols thought he’d join in. We’re not sure who he’s talking about when he says “we” underestimated some people’s reluctance to give up white minority rule. We weren’t thinking about race at all.

I think we all underestimated how much people in some states were going to be reluctant to give up white minority rule. https://t.co/M3hDkOSrfN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 4, 2020

LOL! — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 4, 2020

Yes, everyone who disagrees with you must be evil. Especially the huge increase in minority voters that voted for Trump. They are all about white minority rule. Expert analysis. https://t.co/zOYLfr8BLq — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 4, 2020

Regardless of the result tonight, please stop paying attention to these people. Especially if you are on the left. This will not help you win over voters. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 4, 2020

Seriously hope Dems that backed the LP people and thought that was a good use of their money and support will think twice moving forward. And I say that as someone who still thinks Biden is probably a slight favorite at this point. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 4, 2020

No no no. We desperately need the left to listen to them. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) November 4, 2020

Like Cubans in Miami. https://t.co/hltzyDtL8n — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 4, 2020

We’ve been promised a piece tomorrow by Nikole Hannah-Jones explaining how Cubans aren’t Latino but white.

You can choose to celebrate inclusiveness and acceptance of our unique individuality or you can view the world through this profoundly depressing and limited lens. I know what I choose. https://t.co/ze2Yux829u — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 4, 2020

Experts are incapable of learning anything new. https://t.co/6XSerWjmD7 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 4, 2020

You left out the Russians Tom I’m disappointed https://t.co/t5U3hS6zaH — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 4, 2020

This right here is what I voted against https://t.co/aI88aH3T4g — Latentem (@Latentem) November 4, 2020

Trump has enjoyed large gains with Blacks and Latinos and incurred significant losses with whites. You didn’t underestimate the appeal of white minority rule; you overestimated the appeal of the pre-2016 “normal” to which Biden has promised a return. https://t.co/jRLzwVDAs0 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 4, 2020

Ahh the old “everyone who disagrees with me is racist” canard. https://t.co/D8YQWxKISZ — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) November 4, 2020

“White minority rule”? What a stupid comment. https://t.co/dHZZse6moE — Sanguine (@SuzyQue1023) November 4, 2020

You know what your problem is, maybe 2% of Americans think this is a race thing. This is why you lost and you will continue to lose. Nobody thinks like you do. Come back to the world of real people and see the actual problems, like lockdowns that destroyed small businesses. https://t.co/xjoW18DXUE — FirstRayofTheSun (@RayofThe) November 4, 2020

*Looks at Hispanic and Black vote* Sure, Mr. Expert. Sure. https://t.co/oXknLQDqMk — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 4, 2020

