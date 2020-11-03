https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/tom-nichols-thinks-we-all-underestimated-peoples-reluctance-to-give-up-white-minority-rule/

There have been a lot of hot takes on race this election night, and Never Trumper Tom Nichols thought he’d join in. We’re not sure who he’s talking about when he says “we” underestimated some people’s reluctance to give up white minority rule. We weren’t thinking about race at all.

We’ve been promised a piece tomorrow by Nikole Hannah-Jones explaining how Cubans aren’t Latino but white.

