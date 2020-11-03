https://www.theblaze.com/news/dems-lose-hispanics-florida-blm

A top Democrat said that the Biden campaign failed in Florida because Democrats tried to court the black vote with support for the Black Lives Matter movement and got backlash from Latinos.

The surprising admission was reported by Marc Caputo, who covers the presidential campaign in Florida for Politico.

“We must have gotten obliterated by Hispanics … defund the police killed us,” Caputo quoted the unidentified Democrat, who texted him after Florida was projected to be won by the president.

The crucial battleground state appeared to head towards a victory for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on election night. The Trump campaign made a concerted effort to court the Hispanic vote in Florida, while Democrats were caught between conflicting demographic groups.

“We came out strong for BLM and then saw the [H]ispanic push back and went lukewarm and got killed with both demos,” the Democrat added in the text posted by Caputo.

“Waving Che Guevara flags, even though it was by just a few, gets lots of attention in a community that sees him as a symbol of totalitarian butchery,” explained Caputo, who added a photo of a protester waving a Che flag.

In September Caputo reported that Florida state Democratic officials were panicked to see the gains that Trump was making among Hispanics. They criticized the Biden campaign for not doing enough to reach out to the influential demographic, but the Biden campaign was dismissive of their demands.

A poll by Telemundo in October found that Trump had lessened the gap of support among Latinos between himself and Biden as compared to that between himself and Hillary Clinton in 2016. While Clinton had 27% more support than Trump did among Latinos in 2016, Biden had only 5% more support than the president among Latinos.

Here’s more about the Latino vote in Florida:







Big changes in the Florida Hispanic, seniors’ vote



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

