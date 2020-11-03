https://cnsnews.com/article/national/michael-w-chapman/trafalgar-polls-trump-slightly-leads-biden-fl-nc-az-oh-mi-wi-pa

(CNS News) — The Trafalgar Group polling firm, which was the only group to accurately predict a Donald Trump win in Michigan in 2016, and one of only a few firms that predicted a Trump 2016 win in Pennsylvania, gives Trump a slight lead today — Election Day — over Democrat Joe Biden in Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Trafalgar’s chief pollster Robert Cahaly, who accurately predicted Donald Trump’s 2016 win and his electoral vote total (306), believes that Trump will win the 2020 race with an electoral total in the “high 270s.”

As for some of Trafalgar’s latest polls of likely general election voters, they show the following:

In North Carolina, Trump is slightly ahead of Biden 48.6% to 46.5%.

In Arizona, Trump is at 48.9% and Biden is at 46.4%.

In Florida, it is Trump 49.6% and Biden at 46.9%.

In Michigan, Trump is beating Biden 49.1% to 46.6%.

In Ohio, Trump is at 49.2% and Biden is at 44.4%

In Pennsylvania, Trump slightly leads with 47.8% of the vote to Biden’s 45.9%.

And in Georgia, Trump is ahead of Biden, 49.7% to 45.4%.

