President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE are facing off in the battle for the White House Tuesday as polls begin to close across the U.S.

Election Day marks the end to a long campaign has been defined largely by the global coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout.

Trump is fighting for his political life, facing an uphill battle as he trails Biden in a number of state and national polls. Biden is looking to lay claim to the White House four years after he left the Obama administration as vice president.

An unprecedented nearly 100 million Americans voted early, but millions more flocked to the polls on Election Day.

Americans are also voting in a number of down-ballot races as Democrats seek to expand their majority in the House and take the majority in the Senate.

First projections of the evening come in

7:11 p.m. EST

The Associated Press has projected a Trump win in Kentucky, while CNN and NBC projected the president winning in Indiana.

Biden also had his first win of the evening in Vermont, according to a projection from the AP.

Polls in Florida and Georgia close

7:02 p.m. EST

Polls in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia closed at 7 p.m. EST. Together the states carry a total of 70 electoral votes.

The tightest races are in Florida and Georgia. For the first time in decades, Georgia is competitive for Democrats. A Monmouth University poll released last week showed Biden with a 5-point lead over Trump in the state, 50 percent to 45 percent.

However, the race appears to be tighter in Florida, where the Trump campaign is banking on a victory. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden with a 0.9 percentage point lead.

First polls close in Indiana and Kentucky

6 p.m. EST

Polls in Indiana and Kentucky closed at 6 p.m. EST, the first polls to close on election night. A record 100 million Americans voted early and tens of millions more lined up to vote at polling places across the country on Tuesday.

There are questions as to when results will be called due to massive mail-in voting and fears over whether the Postal Service will be able to handle the late rush of mail-in ballots.

