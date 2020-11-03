https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-delivers-remarks-white-house?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump declared early Wednesday he believes he has won re-election and vowed to go all the way to the Supreme Court to prevent a “fraud on the American public.”

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” Trump said in a White House news conference.

The president described it as “a very sad moment” and said that “we will win this. And as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”

Trump said he feared efforts to slow or extend vote counting might result in a “fraud on the American public” and would not let that happen.

