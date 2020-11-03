https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/philadelphia-poll-watcher-entry/2020/11/03/id/995171

The Trump campaign’s director of election day operations claimed certified poll watchers in Philadelphia were being denied entry into voting locations, citing a video posted to Twitter that showed two poll workers refusing to admit a man with a “watcher’s certificate” granting him access to any ward or division.

Mike Roman made the accusation after Will Chamberlain, editor-in-chief of the political magazine Human Events, posted the video in which a man he identifies as Gary Feldman presents his certificate but is repeatedly told it “is not for this location.”

“DEMOCRAT ELECTION OFFICIALS BANNING TRUMP POLL WATCHERS IN PHILLY. This is happening all over the City,” Roman wrote on Twitter. “The steal is on!”

Chamberlain told the left-leaning website ProPublica the video was recorded outside the Mitchum-Wilson Funeral Home in the Point Breeze neighborhood in South Philadelphia.

ProPublica reported Philadelphia City Commissioners spokesman Kevin Feeley denied Roman’s claim, that it is “not happening,” asserting the Chamberlain’s video was an “isolated incident,” the result of confusion about whether poll watchers had to be assigned or could roam, the error was corrected and Feldman was admitted.

Roman”s accusation comes a week after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called President Donald Trump “a lawless, power-hungry despot” in a statement issued by his office and threatened him if he sent “goon squads and uncertified ‘poll watchers'” to the city, “I’ve got something for you.”

Besides Chamberlain’s video, Roman posted a photograph of a man purportedly inside a Philadelphia polling location distributing Democratic campaign material to voters waiting in line.

“ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly,” Roman wrote. “Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP!”

While every state has laws against electioneering in or near polling places, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Pennsylvania prohibits the activities within 10 feet of voting locations, The Epoch Times reported.

