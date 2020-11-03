https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-declares-democrats-are-trying-steal-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump, in a Twitter post in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, claimed Democrats are “trying to steal the election.”

The post was flagged by Twitter, but Trump continued to tweet into the day with a half-dozen battleground states not yet reporting their final tallies.

Trump charged in the Twitter-flagged post that voters cast ballots after polls closed, but he did not say where.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!: Trump wrote.

Twitter censored the tweet, adding a note that said, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

After a few hours of sleep, Trump was back at it a few hours later.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” Trump wrote. That post was also censored.

As some uncalled states began to tighten, Trump returned with another post. “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” he wrote.

At press time, Biden leads Michigan by just 15,527 votes out of more than 5 million cast. And in Wisconsin, Biden leads by just 20,748 votes out of more than 3.2 million cast.

Trump went on to say: “They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”

Then he said: “They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

His later tweets were not censored by Twitter.

In a White House speech after 2 .a.m, Trump said: “Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight. And a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it.”

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount of votes,” Trump said. “We’re winning Michigan by — I’ll tell you, I looked at the numbers, I said, ‘Whoa.’ I looked, I said, ‘Wow that’s a lot.’ By almost 300,000 votes and 65 percent of the vote is in. And we’re winning Wisconsin.”

