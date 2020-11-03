https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/03/trump-establishes-1776-commission-promoting-education-celebrating-americas-founding/

President Donald Trump officially established the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission celebrating and promoting America’s founding and values in an executive order on Monday.

“We will state the truth in full, without apology: We declare that the United States of America is the most just and exceptional Nation ever to exist on Earth,” Trump said.

Trump first previewed the commission in September to combat false, revisionist history such as The New York Times’ 1619 Project hawked by many progressives and Democrats on the left. He also created the commission to counter critical race theory, which has been peddled in federal agencies up until Trump banned the training that teaches about white privilege.

According to Trump, the commission “will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding.”

“These one-sided and divisive accounts too often ignore or fail to properly honor and recollect the great legacy of the American national experience ‑- our country’s valiant and successful effort to shake off the curse of slavery and to use the lessons of that struggle to guide our work toward equal rights for all citizens in the present,” the order states.

“Viewing America as an irredeemably and systemically racist country cannot account for the extraordinary role of the great heroes of the American movement against slavery and for civil rights — a great moral endeavor that, from Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King, Jr., was marked by religious fellowship, good will, generosity of heart, an emphasis on our shared principles, and an inclusive vision for the future,” it continues.

While the commission will have to be formally established by the secretary of education within the next 120 days and will be terminated after two years, a majority of its time will be focused on creating a report outlining and reinforcing American values and principles to educate younger generations about the nation’s history.

The order directs the commission, composed of a maximum of 20 presidential appointees, to establish patriotic curriculum guidance for federal agencies, provide federal grants to promote American values in education, and assist in creating the 250th anniversary of Independence Day celebration.







