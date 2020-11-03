http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PcEnUYBlkxg/

President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, predicted he would “top” his electoral vote from 2016.

After highlighting the large crowds at recent events and good response from black Americans and the Hispanic community, Trump told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that he has a “very solid chance of winning.”

“We have seen tremendous swing changes,” Trump emphasized. “We have seen actually the last three days this reminds me — I hope it reminds me of four years ago — tremendous changes have taken place over the last week tremendous. … we think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big. I think we are going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we are going to do very well in Pennsylvania. We think we are doing very well everywhere. And it’s more than thinking. You know, we are seeing trends, and so you can tell this isn’t just like taking a poll. This is based on trends. And we think we are doing very well in states, a lot of states, really. A lot of states.”

Later in the wide-ranging interview, Trump predicted he would surpass his 306 electoral votes from 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton.

“So, my number last time was 306,” he recalled. “Remember they said, you and I had this conversation a long time ago, right, and you asked me this question, I don’t know, I think you remember that, but I ended up with 306. That was good numbers — 223 to 306, and that was … a big number. And I think we will top it. I will leave it at that. I think we will top it. I think we will get better. People appreciate the job that we’ve done.”

