https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-projected-to-win-several-southern-states_3564332.html

President Donald Trump is projected to win nine Southern states that he had been expected to win.

He was projected by The Associated Press to win West Virginia’s five electoral votes, nine votes in South Carolina, 11 in Tennessee, seven in Oklahoma, eight in Kentucky, six in Mississippi, eight in Kentucky, and six in Arkansas. Decision Desk called Florida and its 29 electoral votes for Trump.

Several battlegrounds in the South haven’t yet been called, including Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, predicted that Trump would achieve victory in the state, saying the result should be known by the end of Tuesday night.

“What we’re looking at going into Election Day is Democrats have a little bit more than a 100,000 ballot advantage,” DeSantis said on a podcast Tuesday.

“I think that puts Trump in a good position, because we have a couple hundred thousand more super voters who haven’t voted and we know will vote on Election Day. So I think the turnout on Election Day is going to decisively favor the president. My sense is that the Democrats probably didn’t stockpile the number of votes that they needed to in this early voting period, and I think their Election Day turnout is gonna lag, partially because of the COVID fears, and I think that the Election Day turnout for Republicans will surge.”

