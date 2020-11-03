https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524360-trump-pulls-out-wins-in-south

President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE is projected to win nine Southern states that had been expected to stay in his column.

Trump was projected to take Alabama’s nine Electoral College votes, six Electoral College votes each in Arkansas and Mississippi, eight in Kentucky and Louisiana, seven in Oklahoma, nine in South Carolina, 11 in Tennessee and five in West Virginia.

The combined 69 electoral votes were sure things for Trump, who won all eight states by comfortable margins in 2016. None of the states saw heavy campaigning except Kentucky and South Carolina, where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed The GOP’s debt boogieman is hurting families and derailing our recovery Overnight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria MORE (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamJuan Williams: Democrats rise in the New South Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense Senate candidates focus closing arguments on health care, experience MORE (R-S.C.) faced well-funded Democratic challengers.

McConnell easily defeated Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, while Graham is locked in a tighter race with Democrat Jaime Harrison.

A number of other Southern battlegrounds have yet to be called and may determine the victor in the presidential race. Among them are Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

–Updated at 9:08 p.m.

