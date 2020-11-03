https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-team-hilariously-trolls-media-makes-them-use-wifi-login-password-that-they-hate

The Trump team hilariously targeted the media in Michigan on Monday; in order for the media to use the WiFi at the Trump rally in Traverse City, Michigan, they had to use the login “BidenBuiltTheCages” and then follow that with the password “TrumpBuiltTheWall!!!”

In August 2018, speaking at the Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama claimed that the Trump administration was taking children from their families and throwing them into cages. One problem: her husband, former President Barack Obama, was the one who built them.

The Associated Press said that Michelle Obama’s remarks were “a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats.”

“But what she did not say is that the very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily,” the AP reported. “Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.”

“At the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos — by The Associated Press — were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama,” the report continued. “When that fact came to light, some Democrats and activists who had tweeted the photos deleted their tweets. But prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.”

In June 2019, the man who was the Obama administration’s chief of removing illegal immigrants said that it was his boss, President Barack Obama, who had the idea of putting illegal immigrant children in the “cages” that Democrats have used as a bludgeon against President Trump.

Thomas Homan, Obama’s executive associate director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement between May 2013 and January 2017, was responsible for “promoting public safety and national security by maintaining direct oversight of critical ICE programs and operations to identify, locate, arrest, detain and remove illegal aliens from the United States,” according to his LinkedIn profile. Starting in January 2017, he served as Acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He stated, “I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages. That facility was built under President Obama under (Homeland Security) Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built,” according to The Washington Examiner.

Homan, speaking at the conference hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies, noted a Democratic chairman who asked a Trump official, “You still keeping kids in cages?” He snapped, “I would answer the question, ‘The kids are being housed in the same facility built under the Obama administration.’ If you want to call them cages, call them cages. But if the left wants to call them cages and the Democrats want to call them cages then they have to accept the fact that they were built and funded in FY 2015.”

Homan said that the Border Patrol facilities where illegal immigrants are detained “were not built to take care of children,” adding, “It’s chain link dividers that keeps children separate from unrelated adults. It’s about protecting children.”

