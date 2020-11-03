https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/11/03/trump-trolls-media-at-michigan-rally-with-hilarious-wifi-password-n1117635

If you thought the president and his team couldn’t get funnier then hold onto your sides for this one and swallow anything you have in your mouth so it doesn’t end up all over your keyboard. At the Traverse City, Michigan rally on Monday the press was confronted with an uncomfortable reality. They were forced to tell the truth to access the wifi at the event. In order to login the SSID was set to “BidenBuiltTheCages” and the password was “TrumpBuiltTheWall!!!” Is this the greatest Trump troll ever, or what? I’m screaming laughing imagining Jim Acosta typing this into his phone while cussing.

Well done, Mr. President. Well done. How can we only have four more years to enjoy this? It doesn’t seem like enough. We will never have this much fun again and that’s a shame. Enjoy it while it lasts!

