https://newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/kayla-sargent/2020/11/03/twitter-allows-daily-show-video-portraying-fiery

It appears as though Twitter is on a constant rampage to combat what it deems misinformation and hate speech, but there are always exceptions.

“The Daily Show’s” official Twitter account tweeted, “Do we have this technology yet?” The tweet included a video of the Death Star from “Star Wars” destroying Florida in a fiery blaze. The video appeared to be in response to the poll results from Florida, which at the time of this publication was leaning towards President Trump, according to CBS News.

At the time of reporting, the tweet is still allowed on the platform with no restrictions. Twitter’s community standards state, “You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence.”

Twitter has censored many individuals, including President Donald Trump, in the last 24 hours. But a tweet depicting the destruction of an entire state is, for now, allowed to stay on the site. While this video was being liked and shared on Twitter, several tweets quoting news sites that were calling certain states as wins for Trump were almost immediately labeled by the social media platform.

Earlier on election night, Twitter also censored a tweet from Mike Coudrey, entrepreneur and CEO of Yuko Social, which helps people expand their social media presence. Coudrey’s tweet contained a statement from the County of Erie about an investigation into an individual “saying they are working as a part of the Erie County Board of Elections and throwing out ballots.” Not only did Twitter place an interstitial, or filter on the tweet, but the platform also will not allow users to reply to or “like” Coudrey’s tweet. Users may retweet the post, but only as a quote tweet.

Twitter was not available for comment at the time of this publication.

Conservatives are under attack. Contact Twitter at (415) 222-9670 and demand that Big Tech be held to account to mirror the First Amendment while providing transparency, clarity on “hate speech” and equal footing for conservatives. If you have been censored, contact us at the Media Research Center contact form, and help us hold Big Tech accountable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

