Twitter censored a video posted by the Philadelphia GOP that allegedly shows someone depositing what appears to be multiple ballots into a curbside dropbox, as well as a follow-up tweet from the same account reporting alleged irregular activity at polling locations in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

“We’ve gotten several reports of people submitting multiple mail-in ballots across the state,” said the Philly GOP account. Breitbart News has reported on many of the allegations coming from Pennsylvania.

“Wondering what that looks like? Check out this video, taken yesterday.”

We’ve gotten several reports of people submitting multiple mail-in ballots across the state. Wondering what that looks like? Check out this video, taken yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pfC3Bau7AA — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

On Twitter, the message is now hidden behind a warning from the platform: “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

The tweet now also contains a link encouraging users to “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

Other tweets from the Philly GOP account warning of irregular ballot activity in Pennsylvania have also been censored by Twitter.

In another tweet, the Philly GOP reported that some voters in the state were forced to “vote provisionally” due to mail-in ballot confusion, that poll watchers were telling voters how to “vote Democrat,” and broken machines were leading to 3-hour waits.

Twitter applied the same censorship to this tweet.

Halfway through Election Day! We’ve got:

– Mail-in ballot confusion forcing 30+ PA residents to vote provisionally, creating uncertainty as to when their votes get counted.

– Poll workers telling voters how to “vote Democrat”

– Broken machines leading to 3+ hour waits pic.twitter.com/jZdTouPfAg — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

In another tweet, the account reported that parents and children were voting on behalf of each other in Alleghany County, a Democrat stronghold in the state.

“Election officials in Allegheny County are reportedly letting parents and children vote for each other. Apparently those voter ID laws were just a suggestion! #Helicopterparents.”

Election officials in Allegheny County are reportedly letting parents and children vote for each other. Apparently those voter ID laws were just a suggestion! #HelicopterParents — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Twitter attached a warning label to the tweet encouraging users to “learn about US 2020 election security efforts.”

The Philly GOP account appears undeterred by Twitter’s censorship, and continues to report alleged irregular ballot activity in the state.

Polls have been open for 4 hours! So far, we’ve heard reports of:

– Voters being turned away from polls for wearing Trump gear.

– Republicans (not Democrats) being denied provisional ballots.

– Non-operational scanners statewide.

– Voters separated into poling lines by party. — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

In another tweet, currently uncensored, the account reported allegations that voters were being turned away from polls for wearing Trump gear, Republicans (but not Democrats) were being denied provisional ballots, and that voters were being separated into different queues according to party.

A Twitter spokesperson told Breitbart News: “We placed a warning on the Tweet you referenced for sharing potentially misleading information about how to participate in an election. With this warning and in line with our Civic Integrity Policy, we will significantly reduce the Tweet’s visibility and people will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

Update — Twitter provided a statement for this article after it published.

