Twitter flagged a tweet President Trump posted as the election jumped into overtime early Wednesday.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” the president tweeted. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter stopped people from liking the tweet and leaving comments on it. The company would only permit retweets if a user added their own message when retweeting the president’s post.

The social media giant covered the tweet up on their platform with a message that said: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” That message obscured Trump’s tweet until a user clicked to view the president’s post on the platform.

The move came after Twitter on Monday slapped another tweet with that message and limited engagement options on that post.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” the president tweeted Monday night. “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

