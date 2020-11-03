https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/us-formally-exits-2015-paris-accord?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. on Wednesday formally left the Paris Agreement, an agreement among nations to reduce carbon emissions connected to climate change.

President Trump has long been opposed the 2015 accord and made the decision last year to exit. Roughly 189 other countries remain in the deal, with the set goal of keeping the increase in average temperatures worldwide below 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

