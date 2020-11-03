https://noqreport.com/2020/11/03/unidentified-civilian-caught-taking-entire-philly-ballot-box-somewhere/

Cheating in Pennsylvania appears to be getting out of hand as representatives from the Philadelphia Republican Party snapped a photo of an unidentified person loading an entire ballot box into their vehicle.

New picture from the field: an official ballot box being taken away by an unidentified civilian. What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/Vqy36KVDyE — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

It is unclear what happened with this as Philly GOP has not announced anything else on Twitter about the incident. They have released a laundry list of other bouts with election fraud they’ve been seeing in the field.

Polls close in 2 HOURS! Here’s what we’re seeing as Election Day comes to an end: – Unidentified civilians moving ballot boxes.

– Unlicensed poll “observers” entering polling places.

– Rampant, unchecked ballot harvesting.

– Twitter censoring all our tweets.#StopTheSteal — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

It seems that “the fix” is in for Pennsylvania. But considering the importance of the state, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out. By our reckoning, Pennsylvania would be nice to win, but it’s a necessity in order for President Trump to emerge victorious.

Other reports of election tampering in Pennsylvania have been reported as well, including one alleged poll worker bragging on Instagram about throwing away Trump ballots.

According to 100% Fed Up, the election tampering started long before the first polls opened on Election Day:

The Attorney General of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro has come under great criticism following Tuesday mornings numerous electioneering interferences in Philadelphia. Late Monday night, Shapiro tweeted:

A note to the people of Pennsylvania before the polls open and the votes are counted: pic.twitter.com/vnlRS7fMVN — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 3, 2020

We’ve seen clear indications that Democrats, particularly in important states like Pennsylvania, will do whatever they can to manufacture a victory for Joe Biden. It’s incumbent on patriots to prevent this from happening.

