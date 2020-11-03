https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-election-update-cnn-walking-back-virginia-calling-trump/

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 28: Presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during the CNBC Republican Presidential Debate at University of Colorados Coors Events Center October 28, 2015 in Boulder, Colorado. Fourteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the third set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FOX News called Virginia for Joe Biden immediately after the polls closed earlier tonight.

But CNN is still not calling the state for Biden.

CNN is now reporting President Trump is ahead in VIRGINIA!

FOX JUST RETRACTED VA FOR BIDEN!

In 2016
Hillary won Virginia with 1.98 million votes and 50% of the vote.
Trump had 1.76 million votes and 45% of the vote

