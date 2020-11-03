https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-election-update-cnn-walking-back-virginia-calling-trump/

FOX News called Virginia for Joe Biden immediately after the polls closed earlier tonight.

But CNN is still not calling the state for Biden.

CNN is now reporting President Trump is ahead in VIRGINIA!

Fox called Virginia for Biden right away, but CNN still holding out. — Partha Mukhopadhyay (@ahtrapsm) November 4, 2020

FOX JUST RETRACTED VA FOR BIDEN!

It looks like Trump is going to win Virginia. In 2016, Trump got 39% of Loudon County. With 96% of the vote counted, Trump has 55% of the vote tonight. This would be an earthquake to Virginia politics. — Bill Hennessy 🇺🇸 #MAGA2020 (@HennessySTL) November 4, 2020

In 2016—

Hillary won Virginia with 1.98 million votes and 50% of the vote.

Trump had 1.76 million votes and 45% of the vote

