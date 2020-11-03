https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/upset-republican-miami-mayor-wins-congressional-seat-incumbent-democrat/

Miami mayor Carlos Gimenez has pulled off what many are calling an upset, defeating incumbent democrat Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the race for Florida’s 26th district. To put this in perspective, Hillary won that district by 16 points in 2016 and Obama won by 12 points in 2012. Gimenez had been mayor of Miami, and was term-limited.

CBS 4 Miami reports:

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is going to Congress.

“I wouldn’t be here without the people behind me,” Gimenez said after learning of his victory on Tuesday night. He was referencing his family, friends and volunteers, standing behind him during his acceptance speech.

With 95% of precincts reporting, Gimenez had 52 percent of the vote over Democratic incumbent Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for 26th Congressional District, which includes Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.

“Today was a rejection of extremism, today was a rejection of partisanship and today was a rejection of socialism,” said Gimenez. “This country needs to start to work together because it has threats both inside and outside.”