U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the pro-Beijing Hong Kong government after eight opposition members, including five sitting lawmakers, were arrested over a dramatic scuffle in the Legislative Council in May as they fought for control of a key chairperson position that would determine if Beijing set the agenda for laws in the city. “The arrest of these lawmakers six months after the incident in question is a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes,” Pompeo stated on Nov. 2. “The Hong Kong government’s harassment and intimidation of pro-democracy representatives and attempts to stifle dissent are stark examples of its ongoing complicity with the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party, which seeks to dismantle the promised autonomy of Hong Kong and eviscerate respect for human rights,” he added. The eight politicians are members of the pan-democracy camp. Seven of them were arrested by …

