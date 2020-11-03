https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/usps-fails-meet-deadline-set-corrupt-judge-emmet-sullivan-sweep-facilities-lingering-mail-ballots/

Earlier Tuesday, corrupt Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the USPS to sweep facilities of lingering mail-in ballots between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST.

“[B]eginning no later than 12:30 PM EST today, Defendants shall send Postal Service inspectors or their designees, to processing facilities in the following Districts and direct them to sweep the facilities between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery,” Sullivan ordered.

Sullivan also said the USPS Inspector General’s Office can send in investigators.

Judge Sullivan believes he is the Postmaster General in addition to being a special prosecutor in General Flynn’s case.

The USPS failed to meet the deadline set by Judge Sullivan on Tuesday so the Democrats are lighting their hair on fire.

Fox News reported:

“Given the time constraints set by this Court’s order, and the fact that Postal Inspectors operate on a nationwide basis, Defendants were unable to accelerate the daily review process to run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. without significantly delaying preexisting activities on the day of the election,” the USPS wrote in a release. The USPS said that some 300,000 ballots lacked a delivery scan. “There are only one or two Inspectors in any one facility, and thus they do not have the ability to personally scour the entire facility. Indeed, doing so would be impractical (given the size of that facility) and would take them away from their other pressing Election Mail-related responsibilities, as detailed above,” the USPS continued. The Postal Service said that inspectors will be in the identified facilities “throughout the evening,” though dozens of states will reject ballots not received tonight. Those districts are: Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland (covering parts of Illinois and Wisconsin) and Arizona.

BREAKING: USPS fails to meet deadline set by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to sweep facilities and immediately deliver remaining mail ballots. As of this week, USPS said there were some 300,000 ballots that lacked a delivery scan pic.twitter.com/5ODluNmk0Z — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 3, 2020

