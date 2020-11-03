https://www.theblaze.com/news/vice-president-mike-pences-daughter-issues-powerful-message-of-faith-to-those-worried-about-the-2020-presidential-election

Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, delivered a powerful message of faith for Christians ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.

What are the details?

According to The Western Journal, Bond, who is also an author and podcast host, pointed out the importance of following God amid trying times — particularly amid the cultural and political crisis in America.

In a recent podcast on Edifi, Bond, 27, detailed a moment before her father was vice president.

“We went to this dude ranch and we were on a hike,” she recalled. “My mom and my dad are standing on this cliff … and they look out over the cliff and they see these two hawks and they’re flying. But they’re not flapping their wings, they’re just kind of gliding together, and the wind is just kind of carrying them along.”

Bond said that her mother, Karen Pence, told Pence — who went on to become a congressman and governor — that his career in politics should be serene and calm, and above all, rooted in God.

“My mom says to my dad, ‘If we’re going to run again, we’re going to run as those two hawks,'” Bond said. “‘No flapping. We’re going to let God carry us up to a position or not. We’re going to glide … we’re not going to try to get there on our own.”

Four years after that conversation, Bond said, her father was named vice president of the United States.

Bond said that because of that conversation, it’s apparent that people should rely on God’s way, and points out his faithfulness.

“[H]e does have a plan,” she said. “I want to encourage you: If you’re nervous today — on Election Day — just remember that God has a plan for us. Regardless of the results of elections, we respect the person who God has placed in authority.”

Bond said that it’s more important than ever for people to go to God before anything else, and to pray for those people in positions of power around the world.

“Be ready for whatever God is calling you to do,” she said.

You can listen to Bond’s remarks here.

