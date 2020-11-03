https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/video-allegedly-shows-another-certified-poll-watcher-being-denied-entrance-to-a-polling-station-in-philadelphia/
About The Author
Related Posts
'I was there': Sarah Sanders calls 'total BS' on The Atlantic story accusing Trump of saying American cemetery in France is 'filled with losers’
September 3, 2020
OOPSIE! Van Jones says the quiet part out loud about Joe Biden's DNC speech and the look on Anderson Cooper's face is PRICELESS (watch)
August 21, 2020
Now Al Gore is entertaining fantasies of the police force, the Secret Service, and the military removing President Trump from office
August 25, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy