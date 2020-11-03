https://illicitinfo.com/eric/leftist-smacks-84-hp-old-female-trump-supporter-across-the-face-at-trump-rally-then-assaults-2-more-seniors/

9/28/20| This is one of those moments where one needs to take a step back and wonder what the hell is this world coming to? What kind of parents raise a young man who would raise his hand to an 84 year old lady? This is not the America I grew up in anymore. It’s just plain sad.

[Opinion] MAGA is an election slogan that has been used by Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and most recently Donald J Trump to rally Americans to their campaigns.

Not until Donald J Trump decided to unite the 2016 MAGA Americans, did this moniker of nationalism unearth the hyper Marxist activism growing with each graduating college class.

The media and “entertainment” communities, along with radical leftist politicians and the domestic terrorist groups, BLM and ANTIFA, have used their influence to infuse hate in these millions of younger Americans who have been indoctrinated in the Marxist’s portals of public education. From Seattle to NYC, they sucker punch strangers, attack Trump supporters, ambush the police and terrorize neighborhoods not protected by progressive mayors. Many of these self-entitled anarchists, with arrested development syndrome, appear to be acting out their frustrations while emotionally inflamed with the social justice warriors’ calls for violence. Over the past week, police have been ambushed. In the Compton, CA shooting of 2 officers, BLM activists tried to block the hospital entrances and go in after the officers, before being detained. And down in yuppy Orange County, an angry far-left activist stopped to beat up some Trump-supporting senior citizens. This photo was taken after the woman below was attacked by the angry leftist. CBS Local reported: A 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a number of people at a Wednesday night rally held in support of President Donald Trump in Aliso Viejo. “He took his hand way back like he was going to punch me, and [he] hit me right across the face,” 84-year-old Donna Snow said. “Broke my earrings off.” According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a retired police officer then got involved and pulled his gun as the man attempted to run from the scene. Another person at the rally was knocked to the ground by the man while trying to help others, and a third victim was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury. According to the sheriff’s office, Alvin Gary Shaw was taken into custody on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery after allegedly attacking three people in attendance. 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a number of people at a Wednesday night rally held in support of President Donald Trump in Aliso Viejo. https://t.co/mwMkudSw5N — Cerno (@Cernovich) September 17, 2020 Vote GOP on November 3rd, for Law and Order in America. Including toughening the domestic terrorist laws, locking people like this thug up for many years.

