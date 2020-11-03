http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2LdlSMj1_FM/vienna-gunman-a-convicted-terrorist-released-after-eight-months-in-prison.php

The death count from the Vienna terrorist attack reportedly is up to four, with 22 injured. Some of the injured are fighting for their lives.

Authorities now reportedly believe there was only one gunman, Kujtim Fejzulai. He is a 20-year-old Islamic extremist — a dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia (formerly known as Macedonia). He was convicted in Austria for attempting to join up with ISIS in Syria.

The gunman was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019. However, he was granted early release in December “under juvenile law” after serving only eight months.

I can understand early release under juvenile law for a nineteen year-old convicted of stealing hubcaps (or whatever kids steal these days). But a convicted terrorist?

At the time of the terrorists release, his lawyer described his client as “completely harmless.” The lawyer added:

He was a young man who was searching for his place in society, who apparently went to the wrong mosque, ended up in the wrong circles. I can’t say exactly what happened.

It doesn’t matter what happened. Anyone who tried to join the murderous caliphate should be locked up indefinitely. A society that won’t sideline known members and would-be members of ISIS invites what happened in Vienna yesterday.

