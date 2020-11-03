https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/voters-states-backing-presidential-candidate-loses-face-greater-depression-risk/

(STUDY FINDS) — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — No matter who wins or loses on Election Day, half of the United States won’t be pleased with the outcome. For the states backing the losing candidate, the fallout may be even worse. A study finds voters who back the nominee who ultimately loses the race to the White House experience more stress and depression in the days following the loss. This is especially true if the rest of their state wins the battle, but loses the electoral war.

The study looked at nearly 500,000 adults and their mental health before and after the 2016 election. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco say residents in states Democrat Hillary Clinton won suffered from an extra half-day of poor mental health over the next month. This is compared to their mental health in the 30 days leading up to President Trump’s victory. Overall, those post-election blues add up to 54.6 million more days of stress and depression for the nearly 110 million residents in the 20 Clinton states.

“Clinicians should consider that elections could cause at least transitory increases in poor mental health and tailor patient care accordingly,” says UCSF’s Dr. Renee Y. Hsia in a university release.

